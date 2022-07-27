The 7 Best Face Sunscreens for Men That Won’t Cause Ingrown Hairs

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt In Milk Body & Face Sunscreen GET IT!

Get yourself some real deal protection and restoration with this sunscreen. La Roche-Posay has made a sunscreen that every guy could benefit from having.

Get It: Pick up the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt In Milk Body & Face Sunscreen ($36) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!