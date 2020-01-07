The 7 Best Pieces of Post-workout Wear for Winter

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Winter workouts are the best. Sweating outdoors, breathing the ice-cold air deep into your lungs. Or cranking away in the gym, knowing when you leave that sweatbox it will be pure, cold, and fresh outside. And of course, working off all those holiday calories. But if there’s one sure-fire way to catch a cold this time of year, it’s being outside while you’re hot and sweaty. When your workout is done, you need warm, soft, cozy post-workout wear to face the elements. So we’ve come up with this list of the seven best post-workout wear items for winter.

From cozy hoodies and warm fleece pants, we’ve put together the best post-winter workout gear. There’s a great selection of apparel from our favorite brands, like Rhone, Nike, and Under Armour. All of it is warm and cozy, much of it is sweat-wicking and fast-drying. And most of it is on sale!

For example, Rhone’s Sample Sale is happening right now, where you can take up to 50 percent off a slew of great workout gear. But that sale ends on Tuesday, January 7. Additionally, Under Armour’s Semi-Annual Event is going on, where you can save big bucks on workout essentials in the UA Outlet—and take an extra 25 percent off purchases over $100 using the code GOALS. And over at Nike, the End of Season Sale means there’s a great selection of gear on sale, including its famous sweats and logo hoodies.

So hurry and choose from some of the great post-workout wear below—because these sales will not last. And popular colors and styles are going like hotcakes.

The Best Post-workout Winter Wear

We love the feeling of being outdoors in the winter, crushing our fitness regimen and sweating away all that eggnog and pumpkin pie. But wearing wet gym gear out in the cold is an express ticket to a sickbed. You’ve got to have something warm to throw over or change into before you head out.

Here are some of our favorite pieces of post-workout wear from Under Armour, Rhone, and Nike.

Gift Guide 2019: Winter Athletic Gear & Apparel for Men

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!