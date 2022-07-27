The 7 Best Water Flossers Under $60

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser GET IT!

Waterpik is probably the best-known brand when it comes to water flossers. And that’s for a good reason. They are so well made and so effective that you will be getting way more than your money’s worth with this in your life.

Get It: Pick up the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser ($60; was $100) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!