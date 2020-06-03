1. Medicine Ball Slam

4 sets x 5 reps (45 seconds rest)

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent, hands holding a medicine ball at chest level, to start. Inhale and rise up on your toes as you extend your arms overhead. Exhale as you throw the ball down into the ground with as much force as possible. If possible, catch the ball as it bounces off the floor. If there’s no bounce at all, keep your abs engaged and pick the ball off the floor. Return to starting position. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.

