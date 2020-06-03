2. Jump Squat

5 sets x 5 reps (60 seconds rest)

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and arms extended by your sides, to start. Keeping your torso upright, inhale as you squat down until your thighs are parallel to the ground, raising your arms horizontally in front of you. Exhale as you drive through your feet and jump as high as possible, throwing your arms down for momentum. Land softly to absorb the impact, then return to starting position. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.

