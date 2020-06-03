3A. Reverse Lunge to Knee Drive

4 sets x 8 reps (no rest)

Stand with feet hip-width apart and arms extended by your sides, to start. Take a big step back with your left leg, then lower down into a reverse lunge, bending both knees to 90 degrees. Push through your front foot to return to standing, but instead of stopping at the starting position, drive your knee up in front of your midline until it’s even with your hip. Return to the starting position and repeat on the opposite leg. That’s 1 rep. Repeat. *Go right into side plank with bottoms-up kettlebell hold after 8 reps*

Note: To intensify the challenge, add weight (pictured). Hold a kettlebell or dumbbell in the arm that’s opposite the working leg to create a counterbalance.

