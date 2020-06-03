3B. Side Plank with Bottoms-up Kettlebell Hold

4 sets x 30-second hold (90 seconds rest)

Note: Picture illustrates side plank without weight

Begin in a side plank position with left elbow directly underneath left shoulder, legs extended straight, and feet stacked, to start. Hold a kettlebell in your right hand in the bottom-up position (grasp the handle). Fully extend your right arm so the kettlebell is pointing toward the ceiling. Push through your forearm to lift your body off the floor and hold the plank while maintaining neutral alignment of the spine. Engage your core and glutes to prevent any swaying and rotation of the torso. Focus on keeping your body and top arm still throughout. Hold for 30 seconds, then repeat on the other side. That’s 1 rep. Repeat. *After 30-second hold on both sides, rest 90 seconds, then go back to reverse lunge to knee drive*

