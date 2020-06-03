4A. Single-leg Glute Bridge

3 sets x 10 reps (no rest)

Lie on your back with your hands by your sides, knees bent, and feet flat on the floor directly under your knees, to start. Engage your abs and glutes as you drive through your heels to raise your hips up to create a straight line from knees to shoulders. Slowly raise and extend one leg while keeping your pelvis level. Pause briefly, then return to the starting position with knees bent. Complete all reps on one side, then repeat on the opposite leg. *Go right into kettlebell overhead carry*

