4B. Kettlebell Overhead Carry

3 sets x 50 meters (60 seconds rest)

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding two kettlebells at your sides to start. Clean the kettlebells to your shoulders, then press them directly overhead and lock out your elbows. Keeping your core tight and shoulders down and away from your ears, walk 50 meters, maintaining an even pace. Repeat. *After 50 meters, rest for 60 seconds, then go back to single-leg glute bridge*

