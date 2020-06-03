Warmup

A. Worlds Greatest Stretch x 5 reps each side

1. Step forward with your left leg, and lower your body into a lunge, to start. As you go down, place your right hand on the floor so it’s even with your left foot. Your right knee should remain above the floor, not touching.

2. Now move your left elbow inside your left foot, and rest it on the floor. Square your hips so you feel a stretch on both sides, and try to keep your back as flat as possible.

3. Move your left hand outside your left foot, and twist to reach for the sky. Try to pull the toes on your left foot up to your shin. Repeat for the right leg. That’s 1 rep.

B. Single-leg Glute Bridge x 10 reps each side

1. Lie on your back with your hands by your sides, knees bent, and feet flat on the floor directly under your knees, to start.

2. Engage your abs and glutes as you drive through your heels to raise your hips up to create a straight line from knees to shoulders. Slowly raise and extend one leg while keeping your pelvis level.

3. Pause briefly, then return to the starting position with knees bent. That’s 1 rep. Complete all reps on one side, then repeat on the opposite leg.

C. 2-Way Leg Swings x 10 reps each side

1. Stand tall with feet hip-width apart and hands on your hips (or gripping the back of a chair with one hand for balance), to start.

2. Extend one leg straight off the ground. Swing it forward then backward in a controlled, pendulum-like fashion. That’s 1 rep. Complete all reps on one side, then repeat on the opposite leg.

D. Sumo Squat to Touchdown x 10 reps each side

1. Stand with feet wider than shoulder-width apart, toes pointed out, to start. Lower your body until your thighs are parallel to the floor.

2. Keep your chest lifted and eyes forward. Don’t lean forward or let your knees come out over your toes. Reach your left hand to the floor, then return to starting position. Repeat with the other arm. That’s 1 rep.

