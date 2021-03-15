The Best 3-Piece Kettlebell Sets For Your Home Gym

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One year into this new world we live in and things are still going strong. All those changes we’ve had to enact are still in effect. One of the biggest being people’s reliance on home gyms over a public gym. At this point, most folks have already built up a pretty solid foundation for themselves.

But there are plenty of people who haven’t. The last year has brought a lot of stress into our lives. And getting into a workout routine isn’t easy even when the world isn’t turned upside down. So if you haven’t found yourself buying equipment to use in the house to get into shape, there’s no need to be ashamed.

Now is a pretty great time to start on a new routine though. For one, we’re just about done with the winter. Which means we’ve spent many a cold month indoors, even more so than we need to be indoors during all this. So it’s pretty normal for people to have regressed in their fitness during that time.

Not to mention the fact that with the winter coming to an end, that means warm weather is within reach. Each day forward brings us ever closer to the warm embrace of beach season. And with beach season comes the desire for all of us to get our bodies into the best shape possible to look good sprawled out on the beach.

Beach season is always a good reason to get back into shape. Especially because now with the warm weather coming, you can start to exercise outside again. It’s not as hard to jump on the bike or run around the neighborhood. And you can take some equipment outside in the yard to enjoy the fresh air while you go.

When it comes to picking up equipment for the home, you need to take into account certain elements. Elements that matter to you and you alone. It doesn’t matter what your friend or some celeb has. You need to figure out what your goals are and how to achieve them within the space you have at home.

That may sound like it could be a problem, but it really isn’t. Not these days when gym equipment is so omnipresent. You can look in so many different places and find so many different items based on your needs. Looking to bulk up or slim down? You won’t be wanting for options.

The only real issue comes down to how much space you got in the home and how much money you’re willing to spend. Because if you got the space, you could definitely pick up some big piece of equipment. But if you don’t have the money, well that’s all for naught. You need to look for other options.

Luckily, there are tons of great options for you to pick up that won’t break the bank nor will it take up a lot of space. Items that will go a long way to getting you on the right path to achieving your goals. Equipment that you can use indoors or outdoors thanks to their space spacing design. Pieces of equipment like kettlebells.

Whether you’re looking to add some mass or tone what you already got, kettlebells are hard to beat. They’re a pretty useful piece of equipment that every home gym should have. For weight training purposes, you might be more inclined to pick these up instead of regular ole dumbells.

Why should you do that you may be asking? There are many reasons and benefits that make kettlebells so great. For one, it’s great for total body conditioning. The grips give you more options for workouts, getting greater results. And it consolidates space in the home. Amongst many other reasons.

There are a whole bunch of options out there for kettlebells. It all depends on the workouts you’re intending to do. If you’re starting out for the first time, it’s easy to get started. But you still need to figure out the proper way to use them, as is the case with any new workout equipment.

We’re fully aware of how hard it can be to find the right kettlebells out there. Any workout equipment is hard to figure out quickly, because of the seemingly neverending options out there. We know because it’s our job to know. So we’re here to help you cats out. No need to spend a lot of time looking for the Best 3-Piece Kettlebell Sets. We found them for you.

It took a lot of time and energy to do this, but we got 5 of the Best 3-Piece Kettlebell Sets for you wrangled below. All 5 of which would work wonders in any of your homes. But we think the BEST OVERALL has to be the Best Choice Products 3-Piece Kettlebell Set. This is for a few reasons.

One of the biggest reasons why we think the BEST OVERALL is the Best Choice Products 3-Piece Kettlebell Set is the price. You can get yourself 3 unbelievably durable kettlebells. That durability is also important because no one wants their workout equipment to break all that easily. It also doesn’t hurt that the customer reviews are pretty great.

But we get that people have different opinions and needs. The Best Choice Products 3-Piece Kettlebell Set may not be lighting your world on fire. That’s why we got the other 4 to hit different categories. That way one of them is sure to connect with you.

The categories we picked are as follows: BEST OVERALL, RUNNER UP, MOST AFFORDABLE, MOST DURABLE, and BEST CUSTOMER REVIEWS. Surely one of these has to hit the bullseye for ya.

Any of these kits we wrangled will be pretty great to have. As long as they’re made well, these are hard items to mess up. As long as you get highly durable ones at affordable prices, you can’t go wrong. You especially can’t go wrong with the Best Choice Products 3-Piece Kettlebell Set in your life.

So if you are looking to get started with a kettlebell routine for the first time, check out these sets below. They all start at low weights so you can ease yourself in without overextending yourself. Whichever one you pick, you’ll be in good hands.

BEST OVERALL

As we said above, these are the best of the best for you to get if you’re looking to start out with a kettlebell workout. For one, the weights aren’t too heavy for you just getting started. And if you’re looking to get toned, lighter weights are the best way to go. Also, these weights are made to last. Durability is high with these guys, so you can work them out until the cows come home. No need to worry about replacing them anytime soon. And all of that comes with the great low price of $50. A set doesn’t tend to cost all that much, but you can’t beat spending this kinda money. So if you’re looking for the best, look no further.

Get It: Pick up the Best Choice Products 3-Piece Kettlebell Set ($50) at Amazon

RUNNER UP

Maybe Best Choice Products isn’t the best choice in your household. You may want to look for another brand. That’s fine. There are a lot of other great brands out there delivering some amazing kettlebell sets. Like this set from aokung. The pricing is fantastic, just coming in a little bit more expensive than our Best Overall choice. And you’ll be getting a lot of bang for your buck. Weights that are made with incredible strength and durability for your workouts to last for a good long while. Weights that come in at just the right size for any newbie looking to break into a kettlebell routine. This set is the runner-up for a reason.

Get It: Pick up the aokung Kettle Bell Set ($59) at Amazon

MOST AFFORDABLE

Like we said above, there isn’t too much you need to worry about when it comes to pricing with a kettlebell set. They tend to hover below the $100 range. But if you want a great set that costs less than the two above and is still effective, then this set is the one for any budget-conscious workout fan. For under $50, you can get these strong and long-lasting kettlebells. kettlebells that come in just the right weight for any fresh in the gym patron out there. You can get a lot of amazing workouts in with this set in your life. So if you got a budget to keep, then these are the ones for you.

Get It: Pick up the F2C 3-Piece Kettlebell Set ($49) at Amazon

MOST DURABLE

Durability is always an important element to keep in mind with workout equipment. Not just because the idea of replacing these things over and over again is no fun. But also because you want to avoid any potential issues when you’re using them, that way you don’t end up getting hurt. There are plenty of durable kettlebells out there. But these might be the best of the bunch in that regard for our money. They better be at this price. Now, these come in weights just a little bit higher than the beginners’ weights found above. But it’s a good next step for anyone looking to jump up in the gym. Pick up this set if you want to enjoy your workouts with few worries.

Get It: Pick up the BalanceFrom Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set ($98) at Amazon

BEST CUSTOMER REVIEWS

Customer reviews are always a good thing to look at when it comes to buying anything brand new. You can certainly take our word on the efficacy of items, but it’s always smart to get more opinions on the matter. Opinions from those that have actually used the thing in question. Which is why you’ll be happy to know that the reviews on this set are hard to beat. It’s got a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Amazon. That means those that have purchased it have loved it. And why not? The durability and the comfort of use are hard to ignore. All at a pretty solid price. Your search for a new kettlebell set can end now with a purchase of this set.

Get It: Pick up the MaxKare Kettlebell Set ($63) at Amazon

