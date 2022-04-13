The Best Adjustable Dumbbell Exercises and Tips To Get Effective Full Body Workout

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Working out from home is a true joy. Not having to deal with the issues of crowds or cost at a public gym. You can just roll on out of bed and enjoy the workout without spending time getting to the gym. It’s great. The only real downsides are having to pick up the equipment that can fit in the home and knowing how to use said pieces of equipment.

You can know what your goals are and a basic idea of how to achieve them. But unless you’re a physical trainer, you don’t know everything. And unless you want to spend the money on one, you’ll still be looking for help anywhere you can. This is why we are here to help you guys add the 71.5 Lbs Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Set from Ativafit to your life with some tips on how to use it.

The 71.5 Lbs Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Set from Ativafit is the kind of exercise equipment every guy should have in their home. Not just because it helps you pack on some muscle on those arms of yours. But the convenience is so high that you won’t even believe it. With just the flick of a switch, you can increase the weight for an increase in the workout. Since these can range in weight from 11 lbs to 71.5 lbs in 5.5 lb increments, you won’t need any extra dumbbells hanging about. The amount of space you can save with these two incredibly well-made adjustable dumbbells instead of a rack of fixed dumbbells is a real game-changer.

Once you have the 71.5 Lbs Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Set in your home, you need to figure out the kind of exercises you can do with it. Not only is it easy to level up the weight of these by switching the weights, but you can also do a lot of different exercises with it. You can just use these to get quite the sweat going. Let’s roll through some of the workouts you can go through with just this set in your life.

A good workout you can do is the classic dumbbell workout. That workout being curls. Start from a lighter weight, you grab them and keep the elbow locked in place while lifting the dumbells up to your chest with your forearm. It’s a classic for a reason. You’ll get some great results in.

Another workout you can do is one that gets your lower body involved is the Roman Deadlift. Basically, a workout where you bend the knees and act like you’re picking up the dumbbells. This act will get those legs of yours nice and tight. You’ll see even better results when you switch to a heavier weight option.

Want to get the lower body involved again? Then start doing the Split Squat. With the dumbells at arm’s length at your sides, you lunge out and make sure your back knee doesn’t hit the floor.

With one of these dumbells in hand, you can do the Goblin Squat. Keep those feet shoulder-width apart and hold one dumbbell at your chest. Then you squat down as low as you can with your back flat and your chest up.

There are so many different workouts that you can do with the 71.5 Lbs Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Set that you can even get the core part of the mix. Do some planks, like a Spiderman Plank or a Plank T Raise. Doing these will really help you get that stomach of yours much flatter than before.

Ativafit has made some winning pieces of workout equipment before and the winning trend continues with the 71.5 Lbs Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Set. You can get so many workouts done with just this set that you don’t need to waste money on other items if you don’t want. And on the off chance that something happens to these within a year of purchasing them, you have an extended 1-year warranty that will see Ativafit either replace the defective parts or just replace the whole thing. Pick one of these up right now so you can get yourself into beach shape before the summer begins.

