The Best At-Home Covid 19 Test Kits

Simplicity COVID-19 PCR Home Testing Kit GET IT!

Much like the name implies, this test is pretty simple. Just swab yourself and send the materials away to a lab. Anywhere from 24 to 48 hours upon arrival, you will get results. All without leaving the house. Simplicity itself.

Get It: Pick up the Simplicity COVID-19 PCR Home Testing Kit ($99) at Amazon

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

