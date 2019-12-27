The Best Athlete-Inspired Medicine Ball Circuit for Strength and Power





Stab Step

is synonymous with lifting heavy . It’s effective, but it’s not the only way. You can get plenty strong by moving lighter weights at high velocity, says Ryan Hopkins, co-founder of Soho Strength Lab in New York City. This trio of no-slam medicine ball moves is proof. Borrowed from basketball conditioning workouts, you’ll maintain control of a six- or eight-pound medicine ball throughout to have you accelerating and decelerating in quick succession, thus recruiting more muscles. Do these to kick off a lifting day for muscle activation and strengthening.

Works the rectus abdominis, obliques, and hips.

Start with soft knees, holding a medicine ball in front of right pec, shifting weight in right foot. In a swift, fluid movement, step left foot to the side into a shallow squat, and snap ball to left pec, left elbow back. Reset and repeat. Do 2 or 3 sets of 6 reps per side.

Split-Stance Head-to-Hip

Works the shoulders, pectorals, torso, hips, and legs.

Start in a split stance, right leg forward, left leg back and knee off floor, holding medicine ball beside right cheek, to start. Snap ball to left hip. Reset and repeat. Do 2 or 3 sets of 4 reps per side.

Drop Squat With Fake Slam

Works shoulders, lower back, butt, hamstrings, quads, and abs.

With feet hip-width apart, reach medicine ball overhead, standing on balls of feet, to start. Quickly drop into a high squat, medicine ball to chest. Reset and repeat. Do 2 or 3 sets of 6 reps per side.

