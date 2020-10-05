The Best Athletic Shoes For Those With Wide Feet

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Everyone knows that you need to wear the right shoes for an athletic outing. Depending on what you’re doing, you need shoes that will help you out during these workouts. Going for a run? Pick up some running shoes. Like to play basketball? Then you need some basketball shoes.

Now, that’s all well and good. But as anyone with wide feet can attest, it isn’t that easy finding athletic footwear. If you have wide feet, you need to look a lot harder for shoes that will work out well for you. That is something we are aware of too and have done a little work to help those with wide feet out.

New Balance and Zappos are among the best spots to pick up athletic footwear. New Balance because the shoes made under that brand are made with the utmost care for those going out there and working. Zappos because the stock is so deep that you can find whatever you need there.

Between those two outlets, we have found some truly amazing shoes for those of you out there with wide feet. So if you want to get out there and get your heart rate up with your feet staying comfortable, you should check out the choices we have made for you below.

