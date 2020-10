4040v5 Metal GET IT!

For those baseball fans out there, these cleats will fit those wide feet of yours with ease. You’ll be a lot more comfortable when you’re rounding 3rd and heading home.

Get It: Pick up the 4040v5 Metal ($90; was $100) at New Balance

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!