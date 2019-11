B. Hip-to-Hip

Start in a squared-off stance, hand grips reversed so the ends of the ropes point up. Hold hands close to each other, near right hip. Keeping elbows close to the body, forcefully rotate hips to the left, shifting weight into the left foot, pivoting on right, and swinging hands next to left hip. Quickly reverse, pivoting right. Continue alternating sides.

