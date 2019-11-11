Group 1: Square Stance

These generate power. Start with feet wider than hips, knees soft, core strong. Work 15 seconds, rest for 45. Use longer or heavier ropes.

A. Jump Slam

Start standing, holding ropes near thighs. Then drop into a shallow squat, and jump as high as possible, swinging arms up overhead, and slamming ropes as you land. Quickly reset after each jump, focusing on maintaining the same height on each rep.

