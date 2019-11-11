Group 2: Lunge Stance

The challenge is maintaining the positions as the ropes try to throw you off. Work 30 seconds; rest 60. Pick lighter or shorter ropes.

A. Flys

Start in a right foot lunge. Extend arms out into a V-shape, hands at shoulder height. Powerfully draw in elbows, so right forearm crosses over left, then reverse. Do 10 reps like that, then switch to right arm over left. Reverse lunge position each set.

