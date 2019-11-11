Group 3: Floor Moves

These are an abs and arms killer but also a neuromuscular test, as the brain works on controlling form while your arms move the ropes. Work 30 seconds; rest 30. Heavy or light ropes—your choice.

A. High Plank

Start in a high plank, holding the ends of the ropes and leaving some slack. Squeeze glutes and, keeping hips level, lift right hand and make 10 waves with the rope. Return to start, then make 10 waves with left hand. Continue switching sides.

