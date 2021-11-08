The Best Black Friday Deals of 2021

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are pretty close to the holiday season at this point. Before we knew it, we turned around and 2021 was pretty much over. We’re almost at the halfway point of November and we’ll be right upon Thanksgiving soon. Which means we are right in the midst of Black Friday deals.

Black Friday isn’t just set to the day after Thanksgiving anymore. It’s all month long. But things are even more different than they used to be. That’s because with the way things are rolling these days, shipping times are slower than they used to be. Getting gifts in time is a big worry for people these days.

With all the deals that are live right now and will continue to be pushed live, the amount of options might be overwhelming. So we’ve gone ahead and thrown some of our favorite deals together down below. That way holiday shopping can get settled up early with plenty of time for them to arrive before the holidays come and go.

What Is Black Friday?

For those not in the know, Black Friday is the most popular shopping day of the year. It comes the day after Thanksgiving and it usually sees businesses open early and stay open late so people can shop these great holiday deals early. A lot of people tend to do it this way for those deals and to get things done before the holiday comes rushing upon us.

When Is Black Friday

This year you can see the official start date of 2021’s Black Friday is November 26th. But that’s just the “official” start date. Black Friday is starting earlier than ever this year and there’s no reason to sit around and wait for that specific day to get some holiday savings in right now.

What’s Different About This Black Friday

As has been the case with pretty much everything in the last 18 months or so, holiday shopping and Black Friday is gonna be very different this year too. In this case, COVID 19 and the pandemic it has created has made shipping delays, material shortages, and labor shortages a constant problem. So many retailers are getting these deals up earlier than usual so people can get their gifts in time for the holidays.

But just because the pandemic has made it harder for things to get shipped around the world, that doesn’t mean people are gonna stop shopping. If anything, it just means more and more people are gonna shop online for their gifting needs. Some estimates say that 62% of all holiday shopping will be done online. That means holiday shopping will grow by around 9% as compared to last year, when internet spending exploded since everyone was stuck at home.

What Is The Difference Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

At this point, there is really no difference in the two. Since Black Friday is a pretty much a month long affair and Black Friday deals tend to run all weekend long anyway. And as the name implies, Cyber Monday deals are only available online, which won’t be much different than Black Friday deals this year. So since the majority of people will be shopping online this year, the difference in the two shopping holidays is pretty much nil at this point.

Article updated on November 8th at 12:30 pm.

Please note all deals, product information and pricing is valid at the time of update but is subject to change.

