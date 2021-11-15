The Best Black Friday Deals on Adjustable Dumbbells So Far

SKONYON Adjustable Dumbbell GET IT!

No need to do anything harder than turning a dial when you need to adjust the weight with this fantastic and fantastically discounted dumbbell.

Get It: Pick up the SKONYON Adjustable Dumbbell ($139; was $220) at Walmart

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Men

Comfort Gifts Perfect for Anyone Who Now Spends More Time at Home

21 Best Gifts For Men Who Love to Sleep and Relax at Home

21 Fitness Gifts for Fitness-Focused Men Starting at Just $6

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Practical Gifts – Starting at Just $9

21 Gifts For Kids Who Have Everything This Holiday Season

The Best Splurge-Worthy Gifts for Men

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!