The Best Boxing Speed Bags To Train With At Home

Getting into shape is no easy feat. There’s a reason why physical fitness is called working out. It’s a job. You need to work at it on a consistent basis and put all your energy into it. Otherwise, you’re just moving around to no real effect. It may be hard, but it’s always worth putting in that effort.

Now, it’s difficult in a normal year. But this is no normal year. Normal went out the window a long time ago. We’re in the midst of a pandemic that won’t end anytime soon. That means everything in our lives has changed and will stay that way for the foreseeable future. That’s just the way it is. Even physical fitness.

For the past year or so, people have been making the changes they need to stay fit. What that means is people are learning how to get into better shape from the comfort of their home. It’s not safe going to the gym anymore. So skip the risk and figure out the best ways to do what you need to without leaving the house.

There are plenty of workouts one can do from the comfort of their home. You don’t even need any equipment to get some good results. But if you really want to see some changes, you’ll want to get some equipment in the home. Make yourself a nice little home gym for yourself.

Lots of people have been making up a home gym for themselves. Not all gyms are going to look the same. It’s all based on the size of your living space and the results you’re looking to achieve. If you haven’t been building up a gym for yourself yet, there is no time like the present to pick up the items you need to improve your life.

Even if you have the drive and the will to start working out, you may not know what avenue you should be taking. There are tons of options for people out there. You gotta decide if you wanna lose weight or if you want to build muscle. And even within those two choices, you need to decide the specifics of your goals.

There are some workout routines one can get into that can do both for you though. Where you may not get as jacked as someone focusing strictly on bodybuilding or as lean as someone focusing strictly on cardio, you can get the best of both worlds. And there’s one that is perfect to do from the comfort of your home. That, my friends, is to train like a boxer.

When you stop and think about it, having boxing equipment in your house is a no brainer. You don’t need a ton of space to store these items. And when you have them in the house, you can workout whenever you want. Especially if you’re feeling stressed out, as there is nothing like unloading your stress during a boxing session.

And when you really think about it, the workout at hand is the perfect combo of muscle building and cardio. You need to move a good deal to box properly. This isn’t a sedentary workout. You gotta move your arms with the punching aspect and your legs to get your blood pumping. Moving and shaking like Ali is the way to build up those muscles and that heart.

While you may not have thought about boxing at first, it really is a great way to build up your body. Not only that, but with the right equipment, a boxing routine can even improve coordination and balance, and focus. All of this sounds too good to be true. But when you pick up a boxing speed bag for the home, you will see how feasible it actually is.

Most people think of a heavy bag when it comes to boxing. Which is a great piece of equipment. But you may not be looking for the more balanced side of the training, where a heavy bag leans more towards power-based workouts. Using a speed bag properly will really get your blood flowing and make your coordination improve by leaps and bounds.

If you’ve seen any boxing movie ever, you’ve seen a training montage where someone uses a speed bag. Doing it properly makes it sound like a machine gun is going off. It’s not all that easy to get right into the swing of things at first. But with the proper help, you can master the workouts pretty quickly. And from there, you’ll be off and running.

Now, there should be no surprise to find out that there are a lot of options to buy a speed bag out there. That’s just the name of the game in the fitness world. But we know you don’t want to spend all day looking at page upon page of search results. So we’ve gone out and found the Best Boxing Speed Bags you can pick up right now.

To give you guys a good variety to look at, we chose 5 of the Best Boxing Speed Bags. But in our eyes, we think the Hunter Speed Bag is the BEST OVERALL. Because when you pick it up, you just get the most durable and easy to set up speed bag out there. An amazing speed bag for a great low price. It’s easy to see why we think it’s the best.

But we understand that everyone had their own way of looking at things. So we picked the other 4 for a reason. All 5 of these bags we picked would make for a good pickup. But depending on what you’re looking for, the categories we used to make these choices should determine what speed bag is the best for you.

The categories we used to pick the Best Boxing Speed Bags are as follows: BEST OVERALL, RUNNER UP, BEST KIT, BEST STANDING SPEED BAG, and BEST DOOR ATTACHED SPEED BAG. Whatever it is you are looking for, one of these should hit the mark. Even if it isn’t the Hunter Speed Bag, you’ll still be good to go.

So if you’re looking to sculpt your body and your heart with a rigorous boxing workout, then you should check out the Best Boxing Speed Bags we picked out and make the choice that works for you. In no time, you’ll be ripped and ready to go without any stress holding you down.

BEST OVERALL

As we said above, we think this Hunter Speed Bag is the best of the bunch we found. Why? Well, it’s incredibly durable. You need that durability so you don’t have to pull your punches, literally. Go as hard as you need to. The balance on this is incredible, so you won’t be thrown off by an errant rebound or anything like that. And it comes with the swivel hook you need to attach it in the house. All of that makes for an incredible package that any rookie in the boxing game should pick up. Just look at the customer reviews on it. People love it and for good cause. It’s a powerhouse that’ll improve any home gym with ease.

Get It: Pick up the Hunter Speed Bag ($30) at Amazon

BEST RUNNER UP

Maybe you’re not into the Hunter speed bag. If you already got a hook to set up a speed bag with, you may not want to pick up a speed bag that comes with more clutter for the house. In that case, you’ll want to pick up this Meister Speed Bag. For one, it is as incredibly durable as you need it to be. You’re gonna be punching the hell out of it, you want it to hold up under pressure. And if you got the swivel hook needed to attach it in the house, it is easy to set up. The bag is balanced so you can get rid of any worries that you won’t be working out properly. It’ll rebound in the exact way you need to increase your coordination. There’s a reason the customer reviews are as high as they are. People that pick this up love it. So if you want a balanced and strong speed bag to use during a workout, this is the one you should pick up.

Get It: Pick up the Meister SpeedKills Leather Speed Bag ($30; was $40) at Amazon

BEST KIT

If you’re really starting out with a boxing routine for the first time, you may want to pick up this Everlast kit. For one, Everlast is one of the most trusted brands in the boxing game. So any of the items in the kit will handle your workouts with ease. The speed bag is incredibly durable and balanced, making for a serious workout. It also comes with a swivel hook and a wood attachment that goes on the wall to make for the speed bag rebound faster. Not only that, but it comes with speed bag specific boxing gloves and hand wraps to keep your hands protected during a session. And it comes with a jump rope to give you something else to improve your cardio and balance with. At this price, from this brand, you really can’t go wrong here.

Get It: Pick up the Everlast 6-Piece Speed Bag Boxing Kit ($88) at Amazon

BEST STANDING SPEED BAG

This standing speed bag offers a different yet similar experience to most speed bags. For one, the angle and the drop of the bag is different. It’s not going to snap back and make the sound of a machine gun when using it right as a regular speed bag. This is like the best balance between a speed bag and a heavy bag. There’s still a good amount of speed in the rebound thanks to the springs used in here. But again, it’s different. The bag itself is just as durable as you’d want and it’s the easiest to set up. Join the more than 3,000 people that have reviewed this on Amazon and pick it up to make for an incredibly strenuous yet effective workout.

Get It: Pick up the Tech Tools Speed Bag with Stand ($70) at Amazon

BEST DOOR ATTACHED SPEED BAG

When you get this speed bag from Rec-Tek, you won’t have to worry about drilling any holes into your ceilings or anything like that. You can turn any room into a boxing gym when you pick this up. Once you get it hooked up to a door, you can get training in no time. It’s great for starters. While it may not be as durable as the more trusted brands found above, it’ll handle your punches with ease. It comes with a timer too, so it can even keep track of your workouts and time you to pace yourself correctly. It’s not that expensive and it’ll show you if you’re ready to jump into the deep pool or not.

Get It: Pick up the Rec-Tek Over The Door Speed Bag ($30) at Amazon

