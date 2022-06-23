Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Getting through the day can be a real pain in the neck sometimes. The long days with all the responsibilities can really take it out of us. Feeling like zombies before we even clock out for the day. This is why so many of us like to chug gallons and gallons of coffee to get through the day.

Chugging all that coffee may give you a jolt of energy but it isn’t giving you the kind of mental acuity you need. You need energy but you need to be able to focus. And coffee for the most part isn’t the answer. Luckily, there is an answer. And that answer can be found in mushroom supplements.

That’s right folks, we said it. Mushroom supplements are the thing you need to help boost that mind of yours to get through the day. Mushrooms are filled with the kind of nutrients you need to give the brain a nice jumpstart and to help keep it healthy/strong over time. Even luckier is that there are plenty of options out there.

One might even say that there are too many mushroom supplements out there. But we know where to look and we know what to look for, so we gathered the best brain-enhancing mushroom supplements and laid them out for you guys below. So scroll on down and see which ones work best for you.

