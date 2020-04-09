The Best Carbon Filter Face Masks You Can Buy Right Now at Amazon

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Please Note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

With all the clickbait about how to make your own facemask during this nationwide lockdown, one thing has become abundantly clear: Most of these aren’t truly protective. While it may make you feel good to walk around with an old t-shirt sleeve around your neck, that might not be enough to protect you. If you want real protection without using a vital (and scarce) N95, you need a carbon filter face mask.

Carbon filter face masks are great because not only do they block out dust, pollen, and airborne germs, most are washable and have replaceable filters. So you can just wash them by hand if they get dirty, and swap filters out on the regular.

They also tend to come in a variety of colors and styles, so you can find one that’s just right for you—and for those you care about. Best of all, Amazon has a ton of replacement filter packs ou can order, so you can fresh filter re-ups any time you want. That means any of these carbon filter face masks will last as long as you need it.

All of them were in stock and ready to ship at press time. And they all seem fairly universal; that is to say, the replacement filters will work with most any carbon filter face mask.

Ther Best Carbon Filter Face Masks at Amazon

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by all this social distancing, or if you’re just cooped up for too long, order a carbon filter face mask (or several!) from Amazon today. You’ll get them within a week or so, and you’ll feel safe knowing you can go outside and run, bike, or just enjoy a nice long walk in the springtime sun.

That’s something we could all use about now. But we’re all in this together. So you’ve got to be smart, you’ve got to be conscientious. And you’ve got to cover up. Do it with a carbon filter face mask.

For the most up-to-date information on the coronavirus, go to the CDC website

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!