Runite Reusable Carbon Fiber M.a.s.k GET IT!

Perfect for running, cycling, ort any outdoor activities, this washable mask will be super-useful long after this lockdown lifts. Comes with two filters.

Get It: Pick up the Runite Reusable Carbon Fiber M.a.s.k ($9) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!