The Best Creatine Alternatives For Your Workout Routine

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Getting into shape doesn’t just mean going to the gym for a little bit and working up a sweat. It’s a whole lifestyle change. Eating better and living cleaner. And for the best results possible, you need to pick up and use workout supplements. Stuff to help fuel you and get you better results. Stuff like creatine alternatives.

Creatine alternatives are great because they deliver the same kind of impressive results like creatine. But they don’t come with the same issues as creatine, especially if you are vegan and can’t roll with dairy. No heavy sensation, just the fuel and drive you need to get the muscles that you’ve always dreamed of.

There are a lot of options for you in this realm. Anything fitness-related comes with a seemingly neverending supply of options. So we have gone ahead and picked out 5 of the best options for you to avoid creatine without having to avoid the bulky muscles that come with using creatine.

So if you want to give your workouts a big kick in the pants, then you need to pick up one of these creatine alternatives below. They are incredibly effective and won’t cost you too much in the long run. There’s really no downside for any of you fitness fans to get a container right now.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!