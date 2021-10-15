The Best Creatine Pills to Boost Your Workouts

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Working out is the first step that you need to take in getting your body into shape. But that’s not all you need to do. You need to take some supplements to give your body the extra kick it needs to get the results you want. One of those supplements that may benefit you the most being creatine.

Creatine is the kind of supplement you want to take if you are looking to bulk up, putting on mass and muscle. Typically it is taken in powder form you put into water bottle. But that can be a bit too much for some. Heavier on the system and whatnot. Luckily, there’s a more convenient way to take your creatine.

That more convenient option is creatine pills. You can take them whenever and wherever with ease. Much easier than having to make a shake before/after your workout. The only difficult thing is picking out the right one for yourself, as there are a lot of options you can choose from. That’s why we’re here to make things easier.

Going through Amazon to find the best creatine pills around, we picked out 5 of the best available options for your perusal. All you gotta do is check out the choices we made below and pick the one that works best for you. Either way, you’ll be seeing the gains come much quicker.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!