The Best Creatine Pills to Boost Your Workouts

MET-Rx Creatine Capsules GET IT!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Strenght training is going to be a much easier proposition for you when you pick up another winning supplement from MET-Rx. A straight shot of creatine right to the system.

Get It: Pick up the MET-Rx Creatine Capsules ($12) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!