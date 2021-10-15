The Best Creatine Pills to Boost Your Workouts

Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Monohydrate Capsules GET IT!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Optimum Nutrition is always on the forefront of making fantastic supplements to aid in the workout process and these creatine capsules are no slouch. You’ll be bench pressing greater weights in what seems like no time when you pick these up.

Get It: Pick up the Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Monohydrate Capsules ($26; was $45) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!