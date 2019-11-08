The Best DNA & Health Test Kits for Holiday Gifting

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the hottest gifting ideas these days is the DNA test. When you give someone a DNA test, you’re opening up their world to a heritage they often didn’t know existed. If you’re thinking about giving someone a DNA kit for holiday gifting, here are some of our favorites that are sure to please.

Not all DNA services are the same. Some kits offer only paternity or STD testing, others provide ancestry and family lineage. Still, others offer a wealth of health information that’s always insightful. When looking for a DNA kit for holiday gifting, it’s important to bear in mind who you’re giving it to, and why.

That’s why we’ve chosen a variety of DNA and Health tests. No matter who you’re shopping for, there’s a DNA kit that will make the perfect holiday gift.

A DNA ancestry kit is a particularly perfect gift for older relatives. Gift a DNA kit to a parent or grandparent, and you’re basically giving them the gift of memory and nostalgia. Building a family tree and seeing where their ancestors came from will provide hours of fond memories to remember and relive. And no one longs for the “good old days” quite like a senior!

But if you’re going to gift someone a DNA or health test, the time to buy is now. You want to ensure your test is delivered in time—and many people like to share their newly formed family tree with relatives on Christmas Day.

Most of the major sellers are having holiday specials right now, so check out some of our favorite DNA tests for holiday gifting. This year, give your loved ones a gift they’ll always remember.

