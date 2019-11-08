The Best DNA & Health Test Kits for Holiday Gifting

One of the most popular DNA kits on the market is from a pioneers in online heritage-finding and family tree-building services. Ancestry was around long before at-home DNA testing, so it has one of the largest databases of users in the world—certainly in the US. Ancestry doesn’t just tell you which countries you’re from—it can also pinpoint specific regions within those countries, giving you insightful geographic detail about your family history.

The AncestryDNA kit is one of the most trusted and reliable you can buy. Through November 27, you can get it for $40 off the regular price.

Get It: Pick up the AncestryDNA kit ($59; was $99) at Ancestry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!