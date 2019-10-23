1. Atmos Jump Vaporizer Get It

Best for: minimalists

This convection vaporizer is lightweight, small, easy to load, and easy to use. It only has one temperature—392 degrees—so even though you’re relinquishing control, you’re getting a safe inhale. The biggest downside, though, is taste. This might not matter as much to joint or bowl smokers who are used to a harsh roast, but the inhale is definitely less refined than what you’d get from more expensive devices with higher-quality ovens. For $65, though, this is a great entry-level flower vape.

[$65; atmosrx.com]

