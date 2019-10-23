2. KandyPens K-vape Pro Vaporizer Get It

Best for: under $100

This upgraded device hits the sweet spot of quality and price. With an adjustable temperature and hybrid convection/conduction heating system, the vape is structured to prevent combustion but still deliver a thick vapor. The glass mouthpiece makes it feel a little more luxe and comfortable, as it stays cool on your lips. The device is small, easy to hold, and delivers the most flavor you’re going to get for a device under $100.

[$100; kandypens.com]

