3. Arizer Solo II Vaporizer Get It

Best for: big clouds

The Solo II is the king of vapes pens. The mouthpiece is kinda goofy looking (and makes it a little big for a pocket vape); but the glass pipe is also what helps deliver a smooth path (read: less back-of-throat burn) and clean, tasty vapor. In fact, the device actually comes with a short and long tube so you can control how big of a hit you’re getting. We love the digital temperature and battery display for ease of use, and the fact it delivers thick, cotton ball clouds—something hard to get from most safely-heated pens.

[$185; arizer.com]

