4. Linx Eden Get It

Best for: affordable dual-use

This is one of the best-constructed vapes of its price category, especially considering you can change between burning flower or extracts. The Eden has a unique quartz oven which, when paired with its convection heating and four temperature settings, delivers a pretty pure and non-plastic-y vapor. Linx also makes some interesting compatible accessories, like a water pipe to add to the mouthpiece. The sleek metal casing and pen design keep this puppy discrete, too.

[$100; linxvapor.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!