5. DAVINCI MIQRO Get It

Best for: small bowls

The MIQRO has all the tech and power of DAVINCI’s much-loved IQ, but in a package about two-thirds the size—no bigger than a Zippo. It draws well and delivers crisp wisps. The main difference is the smaller bowl of the MIQRO, which makes it great for micro-dosing or light vaping. You’ll have to charge it fairly often (the battery only lasts for about 30 continuous minutes), but we love the adjustable temperature settings and that the device delivers good flavor through to the last puff.

[$150; davincivaporizer.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!