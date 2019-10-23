6. PAX 3 Get It

Best for: a worthy splurge

The PAX 3 is the Bentley of portable vape pens. By far one of the most aesthetically pleasing designs, this flower-and-concentrate vape is sleek, small, uber-discrete, and delivers deliciously toasted puffs. With multiple temperature options between 360 and 420 degrees (controlled conveniently via the PAX app), the device takes about 10 to 15 seconds to heat up and offers roughly 30 draws in a session. The buttonless design is surprisingly intuitive, and it has an interesting lip-sense function in the mouthpiece that helps control heating and cooling for an optimal burn. This isn’t for guys who want huge clouds of smoke, but more of a fly-under-the-radar experience. It’ll set you back a pretty penny (and it’s not even the most expensive option out there); but if you want a tasty, efficient burn in a bowl that you don’t have to re-pack constantly, all wrapped up in a pretty package, the price is worth it.

[$250; pax.com]

