7. Storz & Bickel MIGHTY Get It

Best for: a quality overall experience

True stoners who don’t want to make compromises (even for the sake of their health) will be mighty happy with this one. Riffing off the next-level technology of Storz & Bickel’s Crafty, the beloved (but much bigger) brother, the MIGHTY is a seriously powerful vape in a pocket-size package. With a high-powered oven and precise temperature control, it delivers huge, dense clouds full of flavor—and does so consistently, which is hard to come by with most pens. The all-plastic design does make it feel a little cheap considering the price, but overall the device is rather intuitive to use and offers a pretty effortless draw, making it a real treat for those new to vaping. Plus, its 1.5-hour battery life is seemingly endless. If you can get past the aesthetics, this device rarely disappoints.

[$350; storz-bickel.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!