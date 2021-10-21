The Best Echelon Exercise Equipment for Your Home

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Buying brand new exercise equipment for your home can be really daunting. On the one hand, you’re making a financial decision: quality machines with up-to-date features like integrated sensors and on-demand classes can cost well over $1,000. On the other hand, workout machines are often big and bulky, taking up serious real estate in your home. Additionally, and arguably more important, how do you know which type of equipment is going to help you reach your fitness goals and stay motivated?

When fitness centers and other institutions were forced to shutter their doors at the start of the pandemic, many gym-goers and others looking to get their fitness back on track asked themselves those same questions. Many found that the benefits of owning your own fitness equipment far outweighed the concerns. Not surprisingly, a trend that started a few years prior to the spread of COVID-19 and has accelerated since more Americans are opting for their own at-home equipment — especially machines with smart connected features. The convenience of working out from the comfort of one’s home has become more appealing than ever. No need to commute to the gym or wait for shared machines to become available. Not to mention the unsanitary experience of using cardio equipment after someone else has sweat all over it.

Echelon, one of the leaders in smart home exercise equipment, has addressed those common questions you and others may have. Their fitness machines — from exercise bikes and treadmills to rowers and fitness mirrors — are all priced less than competitors and are available to purchase with an interest-free monthly payment plan.

The company’s Reflect Fitness Mirror takes up little-to-no space, and the Echelon Stride treadmill has a patented auto-fold feature making it easy to stow away while not in use.

As for motivation, that’s where Echelon connected features really shine. The Echelon United Membership gives users access to thousands of instructor-led live and on-demand classes for all levels and workout types so you’re never alone. Features like achievement badges, access to world-class instructors, and tons of music from real artists all contribute to helping you get in the zone, stay there, and meet your fitness goals. The membership is packed with off-equipment classes, as well, giving you the ability to try different types of workouts and target different muscle groups.

When deciding on the right exercise machine for you, there’s a lot to consider such as: your goals, your challenges, and understanding what motivates you. Below, we take a deep dive into four bestselling at-home exercise equipment options from Echelon.

Echelon EX-5s Connect Bike: Best for Weight Loss + Targeting Lower Body Muscles

Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or want to get started, the Echelon EX-5s Connect Bike is a great option for anyone looking to boost their cardio routine. Cardiovascular workouts, especially cycling, can strengthen your heart and lungs, and improve the flow of blood and oxygen throughout your body. Unlike cycling, running outdoors, or hopping on a treadmill, an exercise bike like the EX-5s is much more gentle on your knees, ankles, and joints. That can mean all the difference for those with joint pains who want to be able to work out consistently.

The EX-5s Connect Bike features 32 levels of magnetic resistance to easily increase or decrease the intensity of your workout. While exercise bikes, in general, are great for lower body muscles, the EX-5s has top-tier features to help target muscles groups in other parts of the body. The immersive 22-inch class HD touchscreen broadcasts live and on-demand classes and flip 180° for off-equipment cross-training workouts like Yoga, Kickboxing, HIIT, Core, and more. Additionally, the bike has a dumbbell rack so you can incorporate upper-body workouts for a well-rounded workout.

Echelon Reflect Touch: Best for Total-Body Workouts + Small Spaces

If boredom is your motivational kryptonite, the Echelon Reflect Touch Fitness Mirror is your antidote. Unlike other exercise equipment that generally focuses on the same type of workout with varying routines, the Reflect Touch gives you the freedom to work out whichever way you prefer. Whether you’re a fan of HIIT (high-intensity interval training), Yoga, or Kickboxing, this mirror lets you choose. The Reflect Touch workouts feature motivating, professional instructors who guide you through the classes and help keep you engaged. No need to worry about getting to the gym late and missing a class. There are more than 2,000 studio-quality fitness classes available for you to take from the comfort of your home

The Reflect Touch mounts to your wall and takes up very little space, though you will need some room in front of the mirror to do your workouts. The 50-inch touchscreen display gives you the best live experience with an instructor. It’s as if they’re right in front of you. Unlike other bulky equipment, the Reflect Touch is easier on the eye when not in use. After all, It’s an aesthetically pleasing mirror.

Echelon Row-s: Best for a Low-Impact Workout

While other fitness equipment like bikes and treadmills generally focus more on lower body workouts, row machines like the Echelon Row-s will give you a low-impact full-body experience. Rowers are particularly great at strengthening the upper back, chest, arms, and core, while targeting over 85% of the body’s muscle groups. Rowing is low-impact, meaning you’ll be able to burn calories without putting stress on your joints.

However, all rowers aren’t the same. The Echelon Row-s breaks from the pack because of its phenomenal features. The ergonomic design supports proper hip and spine alignment for optimal rowing form. The 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance make it perfect for any individual regardless of their strength level or experience. The 22-inch touchscreen display is great for live and on-demand classes. You can also enjoy a library of amazing scenic waterway workouts from around the world. The display also rotates allowing you to use it for non-rowing workouts like Yoga, Strength Training, and more.

For small spaces, the Row-s folds up vertically to allow for easy storage.

Echelon Stride Treadmill: Best for Cardio

While treadmills have been around for decades, the Echelon Stride is not your parents’ treadmill of the 90s. Those big and bulky treads that often ended up collecting dust are a thing of the past. The Stride’s integrated smart technology will excite and motivate any user to want to keep working out consistently and stay healthy. Treadmills, like the Stride, are great cardiovascular exercise machines that can significantly improve heart health by steadily increasing your heart rate through a workout.

However, the challenge many at-home treadmill owners have had is the ability to stay motivated. The Stride solves that with fantastic live and on-demand classes, world-class pro instructors, and scenic workouts. Fully immerse yourself in a place beyond your living room. No need to pay extra for a treadmill with a built-in tablet. Simply connect your smart device to the Stride and get in the zone.

Traditionally, treadmills have been an eyesore for most owners. They are bulky and can take up significant space in any living room, bedroom, or garage. The Stride’s patented auto-folding feature makes it easy to fold and tuck away. No need to stare at it while not in use.

