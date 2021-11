Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell GET IT!

Another winner from Bowflex, this adjustable dumbbell will help you sculpt those arms without taking up too much space.

Get It: Pick up the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell ($299; was $549) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!