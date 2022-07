CAP Barbell 10-Pound Pair Adjustable Ankle Weights GET IT!

Throw these on when you go for a run so you have that added resistance which means you gotta work harder and thus get better results. Then put these in the closet when you’re done.

Get It: Pick up the CAP Barbell 10-Pound Pair Adjustable Ankle Weights at 43% off at Amazon!

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!