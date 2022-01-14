The Best Home Pullup Bars Under $60

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Working out from home is one of the best decisions one can make. Especially right now since things aren’t gonna be going back to a pre-2020 style anytime soon. And with the New Year, so many people are deciding it is time to make a new version of themselves. The convenience of working out from home is hard to beat.

The only thing that can be a real problem is dealing with all the space that gym equipment can take up. If you don’t have all that much space in the house, you need to make some smart and economical decisions. This is why one of the best decisions you can make is picking up a pullup bar for yourself.

With a simple pullup bar in the house, you can get a sick upper body workout in. There are a few different workouts you can do that’ll help you see the kinds of gains you’re looking for. But there are a few different kinds of pullup bars you can choose from, so all you need to do is pick the one that works best for you.

To make the search a little easier for you guys, we have picked out a few of our favorite pullup bars from Amazon and displayed them for you below. Just scroll on down, check out each one, and make the choice that is gonna get the most usage in your home. There’s never a bad time to start a workout routine, especially one from home.

