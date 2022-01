PERLECARE Pull Up Bar GET IT!

This one is interesting because it works on pressure. You extend it out until it’s holding itself up in between the door frame. Then you can take it down when you’re done working out.

Get It: Pick up the PERLECARE Pull Up Bar ($34) at Amazon

