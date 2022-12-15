The Best Kratom for Pain In 2023

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Some natural remedies sound too good to be true, while others may be something you’ve never heard of before. When it comes to kratom, it’s likely a little of both.

But it’s true: the plant-based product really is as good as it claims. And because of that, people are hearing more about it every day.

How Does Kratom Work For Pain?

One of the biggest reasons behind the recent rise of kratom’s notoriety is the herbal supplement’s association with pain relief.

While kratom is an all-natural product, in many ways, it mimics a manmade opioid in the body, resulting in pain-relieving effects. That’s thanks to two alkaloid compounds contained in the plant’s cellular structure called mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine.

These molecules bond to something in the brain called mu-opioid receptors, which help regulate how pain is experienced in the body. The same receptors are what interact with more commercial painkillers, including Vicodin, OxyContin, and even other opioids like heroin.

When the alkaloid compounds in kratom’s pain-relieving properties plug into this system, it helps trigger a cascade of hormones that go on to reduce the perception of pain. And while many kratom users utilize this effect to deal with chronic pain, it can help with more minor aches, as well.

Best Kratom for Pain in 2023

Still, not all kratom products are created equal.

The lack of regulation in the natural supplement market in general — and on kratom products in particular — can make it tricky to find a trustworthy brand when you’re looking to buy kratom online So we’ve done the heavy lifting, looking deep into the market to compile a list of our favorite kratom products for 2023, including:

Keep reading to find out more about kratom in general, how we created our list, and what it was about these particular products that we liked so much.

Overall Best Kratom: Super Speciosa Green Malay Kratom Powder

Pros:

Potent

Various sizes

Absorbs well into liquids

No additional fillers

Specs:

Strength: 250g per packet

Serving: 1 teaspoon

Recommended Use: Stir into water, coffee, tea or any other beverage

If you’re looking for an overall kratom powder that can help ease pain, maintain calmness and enhance focus, then Super Speciosa’s Green Malay Kratom Powder hits every mark.

Super Speciosa starts off strong, utilizing only kratom that’s grown specifically in its native region of Indonesia. But to protect from any impurities that may have made their way into the stuff on the long journey back to the States, the company has everything tested by a third-party lab. Plus, the final product is processed in a GMP-certified facility, ensuring its safety and quality.

And there are no other additives rounding out their powder. All that’s on the ingredients list is pure kratom.

Get it!

Best Kratom for Pain: Just Kratom Red Maeng Da Kratom Capsules

Pros:

Various sizes available

Third-party lab tested

Versatile servings can help with energy or pain relief

Specs:

Strength: Website doesn’t specify

Serving: 1–3 pills

Recommended Use: Take as needed on a full stomach

For experienced kratom users looking to get an extra kick, JustKratom has just the trick.

The company makes their potent kratom capsules out of a strain of the tree called red maeng da, which is known to be a particularly potent version of the plant compound, and more effective than green types of kratom.

But that’s not to say this product isn’t versatile. The ratio of kratom in each pill makes it easy to dose for energy — which is produced from less of the compound, or just one pill — or relaxation and pain relief, which can be achieved by taking more of the product, or up to three pills at a time.

Get it!

Best for Mood Elevation: Kingdom Kratom Super Green Borneo Capsules

Pros:

Organically grown

Best for mood elevation and sustained energy

Perfect 5.0 rating on Google

Specs:

Strength: 550 mg per capsule

Serving: 1 capsule

Recommended Use: Take once daily on a full stomach

By and large, the regulation of natural supplements is the industry’s biggest weak point. But Kingdom Kratom goes above and beyond to provide its own assurances for a safe, effective borneo kratom product.

The company starts on a solid foundation by sourcing their kratom straight from Indonesia, from farmers dedicated to practicing organic growing methods. And the company goes even further by having each batch of their crop tested by a third-party lab for any toxins or other impurities before it ever makes it into the final mix.

Plus, Kingdom Kratom only uses the biggest leaves available, which means their product gets as many helpful alkaloids as possible.

Get it!

Best Kratom Product for Relaxation: Kats Botanicals Chocolate Kratom Capsules

Pros:

Professionally pasteurized

Third-party lab tested

Perfect calmness enhancer

Specs:

Strength: 600mg kratom per capsule

Serving: 1 capsule

Recommended Use: Take half-hour before bed for best effects

If you’re looking to indulge in some decadent relaxation, chocolate kratom may be the answer you’re looking for.

This particular form of the compound goes through the extra process of fermentation, to get a particularly strong kick and a distinctive color and flavor. For most people, it also leads to a distinctively better night’s sleep, which is why Kats Botanicals goes through the extra steps when creating their product.

But the company doesn’t stop there. The fermented plants are also pasteurized, and processed in GMP-certified facilities to ensure protection. Testing by a third-party lab also plays a role, further putting to rest any concerns about this relaxing recipe.

Get it!

Best Kratom Capsules: Top Extracts Red Bali Kratom Capsules

Pros:

Filled with 100% pure kratom

Indonesian fair trade

Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified

Specs:

Strength: 600 mg per capsule

Serving: 1-4 capsules per day

Recommended Use: Take as needed on a full stomach

When it comes to ensuring the quality and safety of its products, Top Extracts Red Bali also brings top-notch scrutiny to the equation.

The company utilizes Indonesian Fair Trade practices to make sure its kratom comes not just from farmers in the area who are thoughtfully raising their crops, but that those farmers are fairly compensated for their work.

When the kratom does make its way to the United States, it’s also processed in places that are also top of the line, with Top Extracts only working with GMP-certified facilities, where equipment, environment, and even staff training must meet strict government standards.

And the entire batch is tested by a third-party lab before it ever makes its way into a capsule, which keeps everything clean from any toxins that may have snuck in along the way.

Get it!

How We Chose Our Winners

We don’t like the idea of just throwing products out there for consumers to consider without first considering them a great deal ourselves. So there’s plenty of rhyme behind the reason for this list.

When considering which high-quality kratom products are top of the heap, we make sure to keep a number of things in mind, from where the products actually come from to the ethics of the companies putting them on the market.

Quality Sourcing and Processing

When it comes to the kratom market — and the natural supplements market in general—regulators are far behind the curve.

Despite the product’s increasing popularity, government agencies and other third parties have little to officially say about the overall quality of the kratom products that ultimately hit the shelves. That’s all the more reason why we pay especially close attention to these details when determining the best kratom products on the market in 2023.

Premium kratom capsules, powders, and other products start with a solid foundation: Kratom that is sourced as safely as possible. We love when a company points out that their crops are sourced from farms following organic or all-natural growing practices.

But the process doesn’t stop once the crop is harvested. In fact, processing is one of the most important aspects of making top-quality kratom products. That’s why we also look for companies that are certified for Good Manufacturing Practices or meet other similarly trustworthy benchmarks.

Safety

Just as the sourcing and processing aspect of the kratom market is unregulated, so, too, are a vast majority of the products that are ultimately sold on the market.

Testing the safety of kratom or most other natural supplements is still completely voluntary at this point, which is actually a bit of a worrying fact, considering how many products are out there.

With that in mind, the businesses that go the extra mile to have their products tested for safety and quality are the ones that make their mark in the crowded natural wellness field. And posting those results online shows even more commitment to quality.

We search for companies who submit their stuff to third-party laboratories for testing, and pay particular attention to the results, ensuring that they’re not only updated but accurately describe what’s inside the product.

Efficiency

Most people aren’t thrilled at the thought of spending money on a product that doesn’t work. That’s why efficiency is one of the top qualities we consider when ranking the best kratom products for alleviating pain.

To help us weed out the useful stuff from all the rest, we look at things like current test results and the inclusion of any specific supporting ingredients. Verified online reviews also help give a big hint as to what customers liked, and whether they seemed happy with their overall results.

Ingredient Integrity

There’s hardly any point in taking herbal supplements when those natural health aids are mixed with no good chemicals.

To make sure the kratom product you’re getting is full of equally-as-trustworthy wares, we pore through ingredients lists, ensuring that only healthy or all-natural additives are in the mix.

What Is Kratom?

Kratom may sound like a sci-fi ingredient responsible for giving a superhero their powers, and while it does boast a number of super side effects, its origins are much more down to earth.

The herbal product actually originates from Southeast Asia, where it grows from an evergreen tree of the same name. A native of the area and relative of the coffee plant, kratom has been cultivated in the region for thousands of years, and used in any number of herbal remedies across the ages

Most popularly, the tree’s leaves have been used as an aid in bringing about alertness and energy, much in the way the Western world enjoys coffee. But the plant is also part of a number of traditional pain-killing recipes, thanks to its curious effect on the body, which can create a more sedative sensation when used in the right ratio.

Generally, leaves are collected, dried, and then crushed into a powder, which is taken as is, turned into capsules, or added to other ingredients in food or drinks.

And today, kratom is sold in an increasing number of all-natural businesses, who love promoting its botanical potential, though the FDA and other major government agencies have yet to officially recognize the plant’s uses for pain relief or energy.

Benefits of Using Kratom

Kratom hasn’t been part of medicinal practices for hundreds of years for no reason. The plant has a number of potential benefits when taken correctly and administered in the proper dosage.

An increase in energy and alertness is the plant’s most well-known benefit. Chewing on kratom leaves or pouring certain amounts of kratom powder into your food or drink can create a similar type of alertness as drinking a cup of coffee.

Of course, kratom can also be used to alleviate pain, from chronic pain relief; to joint pain; to common headaches and stomach aches.

And while the all-natural remedy is still being studied in regards to relieving pain (and more), some findings suggest certain doses of the stuff could also help with gut help, aiding with issues like diarrhea, and even work to alleviate muscle cramps.

Potential Side Effects of Using Kratom

No one product is perfect, and the same is true of kratom.

While the herbal remedy has a number of potential health benefits, it also comes with its own set of potential drawbacks.

Some of the milder effects of the drug include nausea, itching, sweating, constipation, increased urination, drowsiness, or loss of appetite. Some users have also reported weight loss, seizure, and hallucinations, though there are not currently enough studies on the subject to draw a consistent connection between these symptoms.

And as kratom interacts with the body in a similar way to opioids, there is also a concern of the plant producing addictive properties, though this evidence is once again based on a small number of studies.

FAQs

As with most products on the all-natural market, kratom tends to beg a number of questions from users or potentially interested parties.

Is kratom the same as CBD?

No. While both substances may lead to pain relief in certain situations, they come from completely different plants, and work in the body in completely different ways.

Kratom comes from the kratom tree, which is native to Southeast Asia. The plant is known for both giving energy and imbuing a sedative effect, depending on how much is taken.

CBD, on the other hand, is a chemical compound found in the hemp plant. It works with a system within the body called the endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for maintaining a sense of internal balance.

Can I take kratom every day?

Kratom is a relatively new substance in the United States and still being heavily studied and investigated. It may be possible to take the substance every day, though it’s generally recommended to take it for pain on an as-needed basis.

You should speak with your doctor before adding kratom—or any other herbal supplement—into your daily regimen.

Will kratom make me high?

Yes, it is possible to feel a sensation similar to getting high when taking kratom. But generally, this happens when the substance is taken in an abusive way, rather than levels recommended by doctors.

If you’re dealing with pain, and looking for an all-natural way to help, supplements that include kratom could be a good answer.

As with all things that go into your body, it’s important to understand more about the substance before adding it into your daily regimen. A little bit of research can go a long way, and consulting your doctor about taking kratom can also be a great way to ensure you’re taking the substance appropriately.

But with the right ratio, it could be possible to alleviate pain with a product produced by Mother Nature herself.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022