The Best Kratom for Sleep in 2023

If you’re struggling to get a good night’s sleep, but don’t like how prescription or over-the-counter sleep medications make you feel, you might have come across kratom when looking at natural sleep aids.

The plant has been used all across Eastern Asia for centuries as a remedy for a variety of ailments including stomach issues, lethargy, and sleep issues. While it’s still early days, research shows some support for kratom as a successful sleep supplement.

But, with an increasingly saturated market, how do you know that you’re getting a top-quality kratom supplement? That’s where we come in. We’ve researched dozens of reputable supplement brands to find the best kratom for sleep, to help you get your valuable eight hours of sleep.

Overall Best Kratom for Sleep: Super Speciosa Red Borneo Kratom Powder

Pros:

100% natural kratom leaf powder

Available in several sizes

Super effective

Independently lab tested

Natively-grown kratom

The Red Borneo strain of kratom from Super Speciosa helps soothe the body and mind to give you the good night’s sleep you’ve been searching for. Red Borneo Kratom is 100% natural and contains ground kratom leaves and nothing else. You never have to worry about any additives or artificial ingredients.

The powder dissolves easily, making it the perfect addition to your nighttime beverage. While the powder does have a slightly earthy flavor, when added to a hot drink, shake or juice, you’ll barely notice a difference in the taste or texture.

One of the most popular kratom brands, Super Speciosa thoroughly tests each batch of its products and impurities such as heavy meals, pesticides, and microbes to ensure you’re getting a quality and 100% contaminant-free kratom powder. The full lab test results are available by scanning the QR code on the product packaging.

Get it!

Best for Day and Night Use: Just Kratom Green Malay Kratom Capsules

Pros:

Fast-acting kratom strain

All-natural

Available in several-sized bags

Third-party lab tested

The Green Malay Capsules from Just Kratom can be used both day and night to elicit different effects. When taken in a smaller dose during the day, they can provide the focus and quick burst of energy needed to get you through a tough workout. However, when a larger dose is taken in the evening, these kratom capsules can have a sedative effect, calming the mind to help you get a solid 8 hours of sleep.

This particular strain of kratom is known for its quick action and long-lasting effects, without the sluggish feeling you get in the morning with more traditional sleep aids.

The entire Just Kratom product line is third-party lab tested for potency and purity, guaranteeing that they are free of toxins and impurities, as well as having the kratom concentration as advertised.

Get it!

Best for a Chill Night: Kingdom Kratom Calm Red Blend Capsules

Pros:

100% natural ingredients

Same-day shipping

Naturally flavored

100% money-back guarantee

If you’re looking for a super chill night in, these capsules from Kingdom Kratom have got you covered. Taking the absolute best of the “slow” red kratom strains and combining them into one powerful blend, these capsules are perfect for leisurely nights when you’re looking to totally veg out — but also have an uplifted mood, because why not?

All of Kingdom Kratom’s products are third-party lab tested for quality assurance and label accuracy and they’re known for fast shipping and awesome customer service.

If you’re not completely satisfied with your epic night of relaxation, Kingdom Kratom has a no-questions-asked money-back guarantee. So you’ve got nothing to lose.

Get it!

Best for All Around Wellness: Kats Botanicals Moringa Powder

Pros:

Packed with essential vitamins and minerals

Lab tested for potency and purity

100% moringa leaf powder

Vegan/vegetarian friendly

Another good kratom-free option that can help boost overall wellness and improve sleep is Kats Botanicals Moringa Powder. Made with 100% powdered moringa — a plant sometimes known as the drumstick tree — is an excellent source of vitamins, minerals and proteins that work together to support musculoskeletal function and cellular regeneration.

The powder is also rich in antioxidants, calcium, iron, and amino acids, which can contribute to a number of wellness benefits including supporting metabolism, joint health, the immune system, and sleep.

If a powder is not your thing, moringa powder is also available in capsule form. No matter which formulation you choose, the powder is 100% organic, plus the capsules used are vegan-friendly.

It’s important to know what’s in your botanicals and you will with all products from Kats Botanicals as all its supplements are independent, third-party lab tested to ensure purity and potency.

Get it!

Best Kratom for Relaxation: Top Extracts Classic Red Bali Kratom

Pros:

Strain associated with relaxation

100% Indonesian fair trade kratom

Independently lab tested

If you need help relaxing after a long day a scoop of Classic Red Bali Kratom from Top Extracts could be just what you need to help you wind down and destress. The popular red strain is associated with calming, relaxing and soothing traits, making it the ideal addition to your evening regime when you need to switch off for a while.

One imported from growers in Indonesia, Top extracts put its kratom through an extensive round of heavy metal, microbial and DNA tests, even before the manufacturing process. The product is tested again for pathogens before it’s packaged and then tested once more at an accredited lab before being sold. Therefore, with Top Extracts, you know exactly what you’re getting — just 100% kratom and nothing else.

Get it!

How We Chose Our Winners

We researched several factors when choosing the best kratom products, to make sure we were only selecting quality products from trustworthy brands.

Kratom Source

Quality kratom comes from quality growers. Therefore, we only considered products from brands that disclose the source of their kratom and can prove established relationships with farmers. Additionally, we prioritized brands that source their kratom from organic and fair trade partners.

Natural Ingredients

We only chose brands that stick with natural formulations that are free of artificial colors or flavors, additives, and bulking agents.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Independent lab testing for potency and purity is essential as it helps guarantee that we are only recommending products that are contaminant free and are as advertised.

The lab results should be available in full in the form of a certificate of analysis, which confirms that there are no impurities like pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, and potentially harmful microbes, as well as verifying the kratom potency.

Brand Reputation

To help establish we’re only including products from solid brands for our list we looked for companies that were fully transparent e.g. disclose the source of their ingredients, verify vegan and cruelty-free, etc. claims, and make no unsupported health claims.

We also read through dozens of real user reviews for signs of product effectiveness, value for money, and customer satisfaction.

What is Kratom?

A tropical evergreen tree in the coffee family, kratom (Mitragyna speciosa), has been used in traditional medicine for centuries to treat a number of ailments. It’s only in the past decade that Kratom has found its way into the US wellness market.

At high doses, kratom is believed to act as a sedative, while at low doses it’s reported to have a stimulant effect. There are five main kratom strains used in supplements.

Different kratom strains have slightly different chemical makeups, which can result in varied wellness benefits:

Maeng da kratom: Originating in Thailand, Maeng da Kratom is a potent kratom strain available in white, green and red maeng da kratom varieties.

White vein kratom: Associated with increasing focus, improving mood and boosting energy, the white vein kratom strain is native to Indonesia.

Yellow vein kratom: When white vein kratom is dried a certain way it transforms into yellow vein kratom, which is believed to be a powerful energy booster.

Red vein kratom: Red strains of kratom are native to Bali and are linked to soothing benefits, such as an improved sense of well-being and inspiring relaxation.

Green vein kratom: A versatile strain, depending on how much and when it is taken, green kratom can enhance energy levels or help relieve stress.

Kratom contains two main alkaloids 7-hydroxymitragynine and mitragynine. Evidence indicates these nitrogen-rich compounds interact with opioid receptors in the brain, which may help provide pain relief and aid relaxation, making it a popular natural treatment for chronic pain conditions such as fibromyalgia and arthritis.

Following harvesting, kratom’s green leaves are dried and crushed into a powder, which is sold as is, or added to pastes, teas, capsules, and tablets.

Benefits of Using Kratom

Since bursting onto the wellness market in the last decade, early research indicates that kratom may have numerous potential health benefits, including:

Getting better sleep: While kratom shouldn’t be used to treat any actual sleep disorders (definitely go to your doctor for anything serious!), it’s known to help some insomnia sufferers by helping you relax at night — helping to allow you to effortlessly fall asleep.

Mood booster: Although further research is needed, studies suggest that kratom can improve a person’s sense of well-being. The Mitragynine found in high concentrations in kratom interacts with the opioid receptors in the brain linked to mood regulation, which can help reduce the symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Pain relief: All the major strains of kratom have been reported to help with relieving pain, particularly neuropathic pain. As the active compounds in kratom bind to opioid receptors, much like codeine and morphine. However, kratom is an atypical opioid, which means it selectively inactivates certain signals, which may explain the more tolerable side effects of kratom.

Improving energy levels: People who use kratom supplements often report a boost to their energy levels. Kratom is believed to boost blood circulation, thereby delivering more oxygen to the cells, meaning they can metabolize nutrients more quickly, boosting energy.

Aiding withdrawal treatment: Kratom is a partial opioid agonist, which means it provides a similar sensation to opioids without the severe comedown making it useful in the treatment withdrawal symptoms.

Other potential health and wellness benefits include boosting libido, suppressing appetite, reducing stress, improving focus and enhancing cognition.

Potential Side Effects of Using Kratom

Case reports have suggested several potential side effects of kratom use including:

Dry mouth

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Diarrhea

Constipation

Increased urination

Palpitations

Tachycardia

Irritability

Poor concentration

Cheek discoloration

Sensitivity to sunburn

Hallucinations

The risks of side effects are greater when higher potencies of kratom are used, or when kratom is taken with other psychoactive substances.

How to Take Kratom Safely

As the FDA warns about the dangers of kratom use, there are no current guidelines on its use as a dietary supplement. For this reason, we can’t make any recommendations on taking it and have to remind you that you take kratom at your own risk.

You can reduce your risk of side effects and tolerance by taking kratom responsibly, and we have some tips to help you do that.

Start low and slow

When starting kratom supplementation start with a low dose which will help reduce your risk of side effects. It may take some time to find the right dosage, but it’s important that you don’t increase your dose unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Reconsider a daily dose

Taking a kratom dosage daily can lead to tolerance and in some cases dependency. Therefore, perhaps you should consider if you really need to take kratom every day and not just on the days when you’re having trouble relaxing or are in need of a good night’s sleep.

Do a kratom cleanse

If you’re worried about kratom tolerance or have been using kratom regularly for sleep disturbances or pain conditions, etc. consider doing a kratom cleanse. All you have to do is stop taking the supplement for a few days, which will flush the kratom out of your system, helping to prevent tolerance and dependency.

Avoid if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding

Research has shown that newborns of those taking kratom during pregnancy are at higher risk of being born with low birth weight or suffering from kratom withdrawal.

Speak to your doctor

Kratom supplementation is not suitable for those taking certain medications or with certain pre-existing medical conditions, therefore it’s important that you speak to your doctor before you start.

FAQs:

Is kratom the same as CBD?

While they have some similar effects, kratom and CBD aren’t the same. The main difference between the natural supplements is in the receptors the active compounds interact with to produce their effects.

CBD binds to endocannabinoid receptors in the brain and nervous system, responsible for maintaining homeostasis in several body systems. Kratom alkaloids 7-hydroxymitragynine and mitragynine bind to opioid receptors, to produce opioid-like effects.

Plus, the side effects from CBD are milder than those of Kratom and there appear to be no dependency issues with long-term CBD use. Minimize your risk of side effects and dependency on kratom by always sticking to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Can I take kratom every day?

Although daily kratom may not cause an issue if it is taken responsibly, daily use can increase your risk of tolerance and dependency. The risk of kratom dependency on kratom is higher in regular, long-term users, as the body naturally becomes tolerant to the plant extract. The risk is highest in those who consume over 5 grams of kratom a day and ingest it more than three times a day.

When a regular kratom user suddenly stops, they may undergo moderate withdrawal and experience symptoms such as irritability, mood swings, restlessness, diarrhea, nausea, headaches, runny nose, and joint and muscle pain.

Will kratom make me high?

When taken in higher doses, some users report kratom has opioid-like effects, which is probably due to alkaloid compounds binding to opioid receptors in the brain.

In Summary

While research is still in the early stages, kratom shows promise as a natural alternative to traditional sleep aids that can make you feel groggy in the morning.

Kratom can cause some unpleasant side effects and even dependency, but you can reduce your risk by taking kratom responsibly and as directed.

Just be sure to speak to your doctor before taking kratom for the first time to make sure you’re not at risk of drug interactions or unsuitable due to pre-existing medical conditions.

