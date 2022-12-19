The Best Kratom to Boost Your Energy

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking for a natural energy booster that can give you consistent energy without a crash?

Believe it or not, kratom could be what you’re looking for.

The plant extract is relatively new to the wellness market, but it has already been linked to a variety of benefits including providing a fast energy boost when it’s needed.

With an increasingly busy kratom market, it’s not easy knowing which products come from reputable brands, and which ones are all filler and no killer.

To help you figure it all out, we’ve done the hard work for you, finding the best kratom supplements for energy on the market right now.

What is Kratom?

Kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) is a tropical evergreen tree in the coffee family. It has been used in traditional medicine since the 19th century, but it’s only in the past 10 years or so that the plant extract made its way into the US wellness market.

At low doses, kratom may have a stimulant effect, while at higher doses, kratom is reported to act as a sedative. There are several different strains of kratom that can be found in supplements which have different chemical makeups believed to result in different benefits:

Maeng da kratom: Considered to be a super potent strain, Maeng da kratom originated in Thailand and comes in white, green and red varieties.

White vein kratom: Native to Indonesia, white kratom is believed to increase focus, boost energy and improve mood.

Yellow vein kratom: When dried a certain way white vein kratom transforms into yellow vein kratom, which is reported to be a powerful energy booster.

Red vein kratom: Sourced primarily from Bali, red kratom is linked to soothing benefits, such as an improved sense of well-being and promoting relaxation .

Green vein kratom: Depending on how much and when it is taken, green kratom can enhance energy levels and help relieve stress.

After harvesting, the plant’s green leaves are dried and crushed into a powder. This powder is sold as is or added to tablets, pastes, capsules and even kratom tea.

Benefits of Using Kratom for Energy

The active ingredients of kratom are the alkaloids 7-hydroxymitragynine and mitragynine. At low doses neither of these alkaloids is predominant and other minor alkaloids of the kratom plant combine to produce a stimulating effect. Two or three grams of kratom typically provide a stimulating effect equivalent to a couple of cups of strong coffee.

There’s also evidence that these nitrogen-rich compounds can have anti-inflammatory, pain-relieving, and muscle-relaxant effects. For these properties, kratom is sometimes used to ease the symptoms of chronic pain relief, such as fibromyalgia.

While more research is needed, some evidence suggests that kratom may be beneficial in managing digestive problems and opioid withdrawal.

Best Kratom Product for Energy in 2023

Best Overall Kratom for Energy: Super Speciosa Green Maeng Da Kratom Capsules

Pros:

Available in several sizes

100% kratom leaf powder

Natively-grown kratom

Independently lab tested

With focus and mood-boosting properties, the Green Maeng Da Kratom capsules from Super Speciosa may help improve your mental clarity and keep you energized all day long.

A great choice for both kratom beginners and seasoned enthusiasts, each capsule contains 600 mg of totally clean kratom powder — there are no hidden nasties within the capsules, just pure kratom leaf powder inside a gelatin capsule.

Each batch of products from Super Speciosa is independently lab-tested for pesticides, heavy metals and other contaminants. Don’t take our word for it, the results of testing are available by scanning the QR code on product packaging, in case you want to double-check for your own peace of mind.

Get it!

Best Kratom for Focus: Just Kratom Green Malay Kratom Capsules

Pros:

Specially selected kratom strain for energy

All natural

Available in several sized bags

Third-party lab tested

The Green Malay Kratom Capsules from Just Kratom is best known for potentially increasing sensory and motor function, as well as boosting positive mood enhancement. This makes it a great choice of kratom for those who lack focus, motivation and determination.

Additionally, Green Malay kratom is believed to be unique among other strains because its intended effects can be felt within minutes and may last for hours. Not only can the Green Malay capsules be used to boost energy, but when taken at night in a higher dose, they may also help you get a better night’s sleep, without the grogginess felt with traditional sleep aids.

Just can trust in the safety and purity of the kratom products from Just Kratom as third-party lab testing clarifies they are as advertised and free of any contaminants. Each capsule contains 0.5 grams of pure Green Malay and the recommended dosage is 1 to 3 pills.

Get it!

Best Kratom Shot for Energy: Top Extracts Caffeinated Liquid Kratom Extract 45%

Pros:

45% kratom extract

99mg of kratom alkaloids per serving

55mg of caffeine per serving

100% Indonesian fair trade

For a burst of energy on the go, the Flow Caffeinated Liquid Kratom Shots from Top Extracts are ideal for giving you a boost right when you need it, without the feeling of fullness that sometimes occurs with kratom supplements.

Each bottle of Flow contains a powerful 45% kratom extract (198 mg of alkaloids) and 110 mg of caffeine (enough for two servings) which work to provide a natural kick to help you feel fueled and energized throughout the day. The added advantage of a kratom liquid is that the effects can be felt almost immediately, compared to around 30 minutes with kratom powder.

It may take some time to get used to the bitter tincture-like taste of Flow if you’re new to the product, so it’s recommended that you follow your kratom shot with a swig of juice. While the taste may not be there, the quality certainly is with each batch of Flow tested for potency, solvents, pathogens, heavy metals and microorganisms.

Get it!

Best Kratom Capsule: Kingdom Kratom Green Maeng Da Kratom Capsules

Pros:

Organic, natively-grown kratom

Zero additives

No questions asked money-back guarantee

Lab tested for purity and potency

With a high alkaloid concentration, Kingdom Kratom’s Green Maeng Da Kratom Capsules may provide that much-needed burst of energy when you’ve had a poor night’s sleep or are having a mid-afternoon dip.

Green Maeng Da is one of the most potent blends for all day energy and mood elevation. Kingdom Kratom sources its kratom from the jungles of southeast Asia, which is immediately ground and shipped to the US with no additives.

Kingdom Kratom tests all of its kratom for impurities and potency to ensure the safety of its customers.

Get it!

Best Blended Kratom Supplement: Kats Botanicals White Maeng Da Kratom Capsules

Pros:

Blend of two kratom strains

Full transparency

Lab tested for purity

30-day money-back guarantee

These White Maeng Da Kratom Capsules from Kats Botanicals feature a blend of 70% white vein and 30% green vein kratom to ensure the most potent, desirable ratio of kratom alkaloids, to deliver a noticeable ‘pick-me-up’ effect.

Each capsule contains 600mg of pure White Maeng Da Kratom Powder, harvested from plants grown by reputable kratom growers throughout southeast Asia. The suggested serving is up to 4 capsules up to twice a day, but since this kratom strain is rather potent, it’s recommended to start low and slow.

Every bottle of White Maeng Da kratom capsules undergoes a battery of highly specialized tests in an independent lab to guarantee purity and potency. If you have any concerns about the product or find it doesn’t work for you, you’re protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Get it!

How We Chose Our Winners

When choosing the best kratom supplements for energy there were strict criteria that needed to be met in terms of both quality and trustworthiness.

Kratom Source

A kratom supplement is only as good as the plant it’s sourced from. We only selected products from brands that disclose the source of their kratom and can demonstrate long-standing relationships with farmers. Furthermore, we favored brands that sourced their kratom from fair trade and or organic farms.

Natural Ingredients

We prioritized brands that steered clear of artificial additives and bulking agents, only choosing products with all-natural formulations.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Independent lab testing for purity and potency is a must to guarantee that we are only recommending products that are free of contaminants and are as advertised.

The lab results should be available in full, verifying that there are no impurities like heavy metals, pesticides, and microbes, as well as confirming the kratom concentration matches the packaging.

Brand Reputation

Brand reputation is incredibly important, but it is hard to define. To help ensure we were only considering reputable brands for our list we looked for companies that have certifications such as being Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) qualified vendors, which helps ensure their products are made adhering to certain standards.

Transparency is also a key indicator of brand reputation. So, we looked for brands with transparently labeled products that disclosed the source of their ingredients and made no unsupported health claims.

Finally, we also checked user reviews for customer satisfaction, product effectiveness, and perceived value for money.

Potential Side Effects of Using Kratom

Case reports have reported several potential side effects of kratom use including:

Palpitations

Constipation

Loss of appetite

Dry mouth

Increased urination

Irritability

Insomnia

Poor concentration

Nausea

Sensitivity to sunburn

Cheek discoloration

Nausea

Tachycardia

Seizures

Hallucinations

However, as of yet, more research is needed to determine how much of the reported side effects are directly attributable to kratom. Risks appear higher when concentrated extracts, with a higher potency, are taken with other psychoactive substances or drugs, or when taken by people with substance use disorders, or certain health conditions.

The risk of becoming dependent on kratom is higher in those who are regular, long-term users, as the body naturally becomes tolerant to the plant extract. The risk of kratom dependence is highest in people who regularly consume over 5 grams a day and take it more than three times a day.

When someone who regularly uses kratom suddenly stops, they may experience moderate withdrawal symptoms including mood swings, irritability, restlessness, nausea, diarrhea, runny nose, and joint and muscle pain.

How to Take Kratom Safely

You can reduce your risk of the potential side effects by taking kratom responsibility, Unfortunately, as the FDA warns against the dangers of using Kratom, there are currently no safety guidelines for its use as a dietary supplement.

For this reason, we can’t make any recommendations on taking it and stress that those considering using kratom do so at their own risk. With that being said, we do have some suggestions that may help you use kratom in a safe way.

Start low

When taking kratom for the first time, start with the lowest dose possible to make sure you don’t experience any negative side effects. It may take some time to find the right dose, but you shouldn’t increase your dose unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Only take it when necessary

Taking kratom every day can lead to tolerance and in some cases dependency. Therefore, it’s recommended to take it for energy only on the days when you need an extra boost and not daily if you don’t need to.

Avoid if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding

Research suggests that newborns of those taking a kratom supplement can be born with low birth weight or suffer from kratom withdrawal.

Consult with your doctor

Speak to your doctor before you start taking kratom, as it is not a suitable supplement for people with some pre-existing medical conditions including epilepsy, heart problems, alcohol or substance use disorder, and certain mental health issues.

Additionally, kratom may interact with certain medications, altering the effects and side effects of these medications. If you’re already taking sedatives, antidepressants, or medications to treat alcohol or drug dependency, it’s important to speak to a healthcare professional before taking kratom.

FAQs

Is kratom the same as CBD?

While they have some similar effects, kratom and CBD are not the same. The primary difference between the plant extracts is in the receptors the active compounds bind to elicit their effects.

CBD binds to endocannabinoid receptors in the brain and nervous system, which are responsible for maintaining balance in several body systems. The active compounds of kratom alkaloids 7-hydroxymitragynine and mitragynine bind to opioid receptors, with other alkaloids in kratom, also believed to have an effect.

Additionally, side effects from CBD use are typically milder than those of Kratom. Plus there appear to be no dependency issues with long-term CBD use, which is a risk for kratom users. You can reduce your risk of side effects and dependency on kratom and CBD by following the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Can I take kratom every day?

Although daily kratom use may not cause side effects in a lot of people, if you take kratom every day, your tolerance will increase over time. This means you will need to continually increase your dose to get the desired boost to your energy levels and focus — or to aid in pain relief, if that’s what you’re using it for. This may result in kratom having no effects at all and eventually a dependency.

To reduce your risk of kratom tolerance and dependency, you should try and stick to a low dose and only take it when it’s required. If you’re worried about kratom tolerance, you can undergo a kratom cleanse simply by not taking the supplement for a few days. This will flush kratom out of your system and help prevent you from developing tolerance or dependency.

Will kratom make me high?

When taken in high doses, some users claim kratom can have opioid-like effects, which is likely due to alkaloid compounds binding to opioid receptors in the brain.

In Summary

Although more research is needed, kratom is certainly showing promise as a natural physical energy boost, which could provide a great alternative to sugar and caffeine-laced energy drinks. The plant extract is associated with some unpleasant side effects, but you can reduce your risk of an adverse reaction by taking kratom supplements responsibly and as directed.

As with any dietary supplement, it’s important to speak to your doctor before trying kratom for the first time to ensure you’re not at risk of conflict with pre-existing medical conditions or harmful drug interactions.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Last Minute Gift Guide 2022