The Best Latex Free Condoms

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sex is great but it’s something we have to be safe when taking part in it. Not just because you might not want to have kids anytime soon. But there are still diseases out there that can ruin your day and your life if you catch them. Which is why you need to use protection and wear a condom during sex if you’re not with someone for a long time.

Now, there’s a downside to this that some people may not realize. And that is a lot of condoms are made from latex. Which is a material that may not be agreeable to people. Some are allergic to them and it can cause problems that go beyond affecting your sex. It can cause rashes and whatnot. Which, in our opinion, is no good.

Luckily, there are options now for you guys that can roll with a latex condom. Having non-latex-based condoms is going to be a big game-changer for you guys. This way you can roll into bed with the relief knowing that you’ll be comfortable and both of y’all will be having a good time.

So if you want to make sure your boys don’t end up messed up with an allergic reaction, then you need to pick up some alternative condoms. And we have a few of the best ones of the market for you guys laid out below. Scroll on down and pick out the one that works best for you. You won’t regret it.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!