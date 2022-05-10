The Best Long-Lasting Sexual Enhancement Gels for Men

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Gonna come in here with quite the controversial opinion, so hold on to your butts. But sex is great, isn’t it? We love to see it and we love to do it. Kinda helps to make life just a little more bearable, right? And it can become even more enjoyable when you make it last longer than you normally can.

As all men know, every time is different. Sometimes we can last like we’re running a marathon or sometimes the damn thing just won’t last longer than a Misfits song. Clearly, the longer we spend in the bed the better we feel. If you want to put your thumb on the scales and make sure you last longer, might we suggest using some Sexual Enhancement Gels.

Having some Sexual Enhancement Gels in your life will make things much easier on you. You don’t have to stress out anymore about lasting long enough to make sure she gets the pleasure she deserves. These gels help to numb your boy so he doesn’t get too overexcited and ruin the party for everyone involved.

There are a lot of Sexual Enhancement Gels out there on the market. And we have whittled some of those choices down so you can get to the action quicker. Just scroll on down below and check out each of our choices. All of them are winners and will do you and your partner a whole world of good.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!