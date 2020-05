1 / 7

Yoga with Adriene

Yoga with Adriene is one of the most-watched yoga channels online, and her Total Body Yoga video is the ultimate practice for a deep stretch. The thorough, 45-minute video runs through a sequence of stretches that target the lower back, legs, and hips and leaves you feeling loose and relaxed.

